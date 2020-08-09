Log in
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/09/2020

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company (“Wells Fargo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WFC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 2, 2018 and March 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 10, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wells Fargo failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. The Company did not maintain compliance with the 2018 regulatory consent orders against it. Remedial plans developed by the Company were insufficient to prevent further consumer abuses. These remedial measures also failed to protect the Company’s customers from consumer fraud. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wells Fargo, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
