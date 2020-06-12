Log in
Wells Fargo & Company

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) on Behalf of Investors

06/12/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or the "Company") (NYSE: WFC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2020, after at least one lawsuit was filed against the Company, reports surfaced that Wells Fargo may have unfairly distributed government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

On this news the Company’s share price fell $1.54, or over 5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.84 per share on April 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on May 5, 2020, the Company revealed that “it has . . . received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.74, or over 6%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Wells Fargo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
