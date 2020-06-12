Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company ("Wells Fargo" or the "Company") (NYSE: WFC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2020, after at least one lawsuit was filed against the Company, reports surfaced that Wells Fargo may have unfairly distributed government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

On this news the Company’s share price fell $1.54, or over 5%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.84 per share on April 21, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on May 5, 2020, the Company revealed that “it has . . . received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.74, or over 6%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

