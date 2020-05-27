Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Wells Fargo & Company

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) resulting from allegations that Wells Fargo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 19, 2020, it was reported that Wells Fargo may have unfairly allocated government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). On this news, Wells Fargo stock price fell $1.54 per share over the next two trading days, or over 5%, to close at $26.84 per share on April 21, 2020.

On May 5, 2020, in an SEC filing, Wells Fargo disclosed that it had “received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans.” On this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell $1.74 per share over the next two trading days, or over 6%, to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020.

