Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SEC orders Wells Fargo pay $35 million for recommendations of high-risk products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: To match Special Report SEC/INVESTIGATIONS

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it ordered Wells Fargo & Co to pay $35 million to settle charges it failed to adequately supervise investment advisers who were recommending high-risk products.

Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network failed to supervise investment advisers who recommended single-inverse exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The advisers recommended the investments to customers with conservative or moderate risk tolerances, including senior citizens and retirees, the SEC said in a filing.

The order comes just a week after Wells Fargo & Co agreed to a $3 billion deal with the regulator and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve criminal charges over its fake-accounts scandal.

Wells Fargo did not admit or deny the SEC's findings from Thursday's order. The $35 million will be distributed to certain people who received the recommendations and suffered losses, the SEC said.

When asked to comment on the settlement or charges, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo Advisors said the firm no longer sells the products in the full-service brokerage.

"Firms must maintain effective compliance and supervisory programs to ensure that the securities they recommend are suitable for their clients," Antonia Chion, associate director of the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.

The firm's policies were not "reasonably designed" to prevent and detect unsuitable recommendations of single-inverse ETFs from April 2012 to September 2019, the SEC said. The recommendations came after Wells Fargo received notice from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warning on sales practices for the risky products.

FINRA's 2009 notice said that single-inverse ETFs were "not suitable for retail clients who plan to hold them for more than one trading session, particularly in volatile markets," according to the order.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Eric Beech ; Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Alistair Bell and Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
06:06pWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Pay $35 Million to Settle ETF Probe
DJ
05:47pInvestors ditch market risk as stocks fall into correction
RE
05:09pU.S. Bank Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
02:01pBank Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
06:19aWELLS FARGO MPANY : & COMPANY/MN MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/26WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/26Loonie hits two-week low as coronavirus hits commodity producers' outlook
RE
02/24WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The market purge weighs more heavily on a few sectors
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 501 M
EBIT 2020 25 207 M
Net income 2020 16 563 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,92%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,21x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,90  $
Last Close Price 42,47  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.96%182 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-9.43%389 288
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.03%267 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.14%267 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.43%204 038
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.23%145 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group