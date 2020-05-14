Log in
WELLS FARGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Wells Fargo & Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/14/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) on behalf of Wells Fargo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Wells Fargo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 5, 2020, Wells Fargo announced that it had received strong interest in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and was targeting to distribute a total of $10 billion to small business customers under the requirements of the PPP.

On April 8, 2020, the Federal Reserve announced that it would allow Wells Fargo to exceed the asset cap that it had imposed on Wells Fargo in 2018 after revelations that the Company had opened millions of accounts in customers’ names without their permission, a change that would allow Wells Fargo to make additional small business loans as part of the PPP. On April 8, Wells Fargo also issued a press release stating that “beginning immediately, in response to the actions by the Federal Reserve, [Wells Fargo] will expand its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and offer loans to a broader set of its small business and nonprofit customers subject to the terms of the program.”

Then, on April 20, 2020, after at least two lawsuits were filed against Wells Fargo, reports emerged that Wells Fargo may have unfairly allocated government-backed loans under the PPP. Following this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell more than 5% over two trading days to close at $26.84 per share on April 21, 2020.

Finally, on May 5, 2020, Wells Fargo disclosed in an SEC filing that “it has . . . received formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans.”

Following this news, Wells Fargo’s stock price fell by more than 6% over two trading days to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Wells Fargo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
