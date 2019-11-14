Wells Fargo: Adam Taback Named Chief Investment Officer for Private Wealth Management

Wells Fargo announced today that company veteran Adam Taback has been named chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management, part of its Wealth & Investment Management business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005197/en/

Adam Taback (Photo: Business Wire)

As chief investment officer, Taback will oversee the full investment platform of Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing — which includes the product platform and investment capabilities across all asset groups, investment policy and oversight, portfolio management, and securities trading. He also will be responsible for overseeing investment management in the field and providing regulatory oversight for the group’s investment management business.

“Adam’s deep investment acumen, together with his extensive industry relationships and his care for our clients, make him incredibly well suited for this role,” said Julia Wellborn, head of Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management. “Having an industry veteran of Adam’s caliber and experience in this role puts us in a great position to continue meeting the needs of our high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients.”

Taback most recently served in a dual role as head of global alternative investment strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute and deputy chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. He also was president and director of Global Alternative Investment Services Inc. In his 23 years with Wells Fargo, Taback has had leadership roles in Wells Fargo Alternative Asset Management LLC; Alternative Strategies Group Inc.; A.G. Edwards Capital Inc.; Asset and Wealth Management division of Wachovia Bank; and the Asset Management division of Wachovia Bank.

Taback received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management, the fourth largest wealth management provider in the United States (Barron’s 2018), offers a full range of financial services and products to help individuals and families build, manage, preserve and transfer their wealth. Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing service clients across North America and internationally with $155 billion in assets under management (9/30/19).

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,500 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 261,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005197/en/