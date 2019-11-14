Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo: Adam Taback Named Chief Investment Officer for Private Wealth Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:01pm EST

 

Wells Fargo announced today that company veteran Adam Taback has been named chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management, part of its Wealth & Investment Management business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005197/en/

Adam Taback (Photo: Business Wire)

Adam Taback (Photo: Business Wire)

As chief investment officer, Taback will oversee the full investment platform of Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing — which includes the product platform and investment capabilities across all asset groups, investment policy and oversight, portfolio management, and securities trading. He also will be responsible for overseeing investment management in the field and providing regulatory oversight for the group’s investment management business.

“Adam’s deep investment acumen, together with his extensive industry relationships and his care for our clients, make him incredibly well suited for this role,” said Julia Wellborn, head of Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management. “Having an industry veteran of Adam’s caliber and experience in this role puts us in a great position to continue meeting the needs of our high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients.”

Taback most recently served in a dual role as head of global alternative investment strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute and deputy chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. He also was president and director of Global Alternative Investment Services Inc. In his 23 years with Wells Fargo, Taback has had leadership roles in Wells Fargo Alternative Asset Management LLC; Alternative Strategies Group Inc.; A.G. Edwards Capital Inc.; Asset and Wealth Management division of Wachovia Bank; and the Asset Management division of Wachovia Bank.

Taback received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in accounting from Nova Southeastern University. He is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management

Wells Fargo Private Wealth Management, the fourth largest wealth management provider in the United States (Barron’s 2018), offers a full range of financial services and products to help individuals and families build, manage, preserve and transfer their wealth. Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing service clients across North America and internationally with $155 billion in assets under management (9/30/19).

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,500 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 261,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:01pWELLS FARGO : Adam Taback Named Chief Investment Officer for Private Wealth Mana..
BU
12:05pWells Fargo's General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave -- Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:41aWELLS FARGO MPANY : NALCAB, LiftFund and Wells Fargo Announce Launch of Largest ..
BU
10:08aWELLS FARGO MPANY : General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave
DJ
09:33aWELLS FARGO MPANY : General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave
DJ
09:09aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Allen Parker to Leave Wells Fargo to Pursue Other Business O..
BU
11/13WELLS FARGO MPANY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Walt Disney ..
PR
11/12Vendors squeezed in Wells Fargo cost cutting push
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 415 M
EBIT 2019 29 248 M
Net income 2019 20 025 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,81x
Capitalization 225 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 50,67  $
Last Close Price 53,29  $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.66%225 383
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.31%402 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.29%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.90%284 178
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.57%200 478
CITIGROUP INC.41.97%161 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group