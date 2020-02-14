Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/14 02:22:17 pm
48.025 USD   -0.20%
Wells Fargo & Company : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

02/14/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 12 series of preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% non-cumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $325.00 per share was declared on its 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series N, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.325 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series N preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrN”. The Series N dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $328.13 per share was declared on its 5.25% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series P, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32813 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series P preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrP”. The Series P dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series T, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series T preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrT”. The Series T dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series V, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series V preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrV”. The Series V dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $356.25 per share was declared on its 5.70% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series W, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series W preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrW”. The Series W dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Y, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Y preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrY”. The Series Y dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $158.33 per share was declared on its 4.75% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Z, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.15833 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Z preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrZ”. The Series Z dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 28, 2020.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 260,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 401 M
EBIT 2020 25 125 M
Net income 2020 16 493 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 199 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,94  $
Last Close Price 48,12  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.56%198 949
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.88%308 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.50%270 430
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.45%208 451
CITIGROUP INC.-1.11%167 021
