Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo & Company : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 12 series of preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% non-cumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $325.00 per share was declared on its 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series N, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.325 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series N preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrN”. The Series N dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $328.13 per share was declared on its 5.25% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series P, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32813 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series P preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrP”. The Series P dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series T, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series T preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrT”. The Series T dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series V, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series V preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrV”. The Series V dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $356.25 per share was declared on its 5.70% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series W, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series W preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrW”. The Series W dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Y, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Y preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrY”. The Series Y dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $296.88 per share was declared on its 4.75% non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Z, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.29688 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of Series Z preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrZ”. The Series Z dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2020.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:31pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
10:18aEUROPE : UK quarantine moves, data knock European stocks lower
RE
08/13WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn ..
PR
08/13WELLS FARGO MPANY : Corporate Risk Names New Leaders as Part of an Enhanced, Cen..
BU
08/13WELLS FARGO MPANY : Chief Compliance Officer Roemer Leaving -- FT
DJ
08/13Wells Fargo's chief compliance officer quits - FT
RE
08/12WELLS FARGO 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses i..
BU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/12WELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies, But Closes Below a Record
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 509 M - -
Net income 2020 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3 314x
Yield 2020 4,86%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 266 300
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 29,44 $
Last Close Price 25,02 $
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-53.49%103 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.56%311 983
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.83%245 518
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.18%228 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 482
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.12%133 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group