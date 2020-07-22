Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/22 08:14:53 am
26.08 USD   -0.46%
WELLS FARGO : Launches New Cash Back Deals Program
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02:48aUBS and Deutsche Bank Beat Estimates -- WSJ
DJ
Wells Fargo : Launches New Cash Back Deals Program

07/22/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Consumer debit and credit card customers can now earn cash back by shopping at popular merchants nationwide

Today, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) announced the launch of My Wells Fargo Deals, a program offering cash back to consumers with an eligible Wells Fargo debit or credit card.

Customers can activate the cash back deals by accessing My Wells Fargo Deals through Wells Fargo Online® banking or the Wells Fargo Mobile® app. Deals from participating merchants across the U.S. will be available to customers based on their purchase history. Customers who have an American Express Wells Fargo credit card will have access to additional exclusive offers through the same portal via dedicated “Amex Offers.” My Wells Fargo Deals complements Wells Fargo’s robust Go Far® Rewards credit card rewards program.

“Consumers today want to receive more value for their everyday spending in a simple, easy-to-earn fashion,” said Sarah Phelps, head of Loyalty Solutions for Wells Fargo’s Cards, Retail, and Merchant Services business. “My Wells Fargo Deals provides our customers a trusted and convenient way to earn cash back by shopping at many of their favorite local and national merchants. Customers can take advantage of deals by simply activating an offer, without having to hunt online for a coupon code. Then, when they shop at the merchant and meet the requirements of the offer, the cash back is credited to the account associated with the card. It puts customers in control while building on our commitment to deliver simple experiences and value.”

Driven by consumer demand for a simple rewards experience, My Wells Fargo Deals delivers personalized offers based on customers’ interests. While many traditional programs focus on online shopping, My Wells Fargo Deals targets a range of purchase experiences from traditional brick-and-mortar stores like Starbucks and PetSmart to more experiential merchants like Airbnb. Cash back can be earned through My Wells Fargo Deals and activated by both credit and debit consumer customers using whichever eligible Wells Fargo card they prefer. The deals are sourced by Cardlytics and American Express.

“My Wells Fargo Deals provides convenience and allows our customers to earn cash back from products and services they already use,” said Adam Vancini, head of Deposit Payments for Wells Fargo’s Deposit Products Group. “My Wells Fargo Deals also provides an opportunity to earn cash back on purchases at different retailers and merchants that they may not typically visit, but are similar to their past spending history.”

The new offering underscores Wells Fargo’s commitment to delivering simple, convenient, and secure solutions to help customers satisfy their financial needs and get even more value from their Wells Fargo relationship.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.


© Business Wire 2020
