MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
07/21 04:10:00 pm
26.2 USD   +6.63%
02:48aUBS and Deutsche Bank Beat Estimates -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWells Fargo Names New CFO As Bank Retools, Plans Cuts -- WSJ
DJ
12:16aGLENN YOUNGKIN : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Wells Fargo Names New CFO As Bank Retools, Plans Cuts -- WSJ

07/22/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Ben Eisen and Dave Sebastian

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it will replace its long-serving chief financial officer, the latest executive to leave as the bank's new CEO shakes up top management.

The bank said John Shrewsberry would retire in the fall. The 55-year-old executive will be succeeded by Mike Santomassimo, who was chief financial officer at Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Mr. Shrewsberry, a Wells Fargo veteran of more than two decades and CFO since 2014, was one of the few top executives to stay in his position through the bank's four-year-old fake accounts scandal.

Mr. Santomassimo, 44 years old, will join Wells Fargo as the bank homes in on cost-cutting. The fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets reported its first loss since 2008 in the second quarter and cut its dividend. Charles Scharf, who joined Wells Fargo as chief executive officer last fall, has said the bank needs to cut $10 billion in expenses annually to be closer in line with its peers, a move that will likely result in widespread layoffs.

Evercore ISI bank analyst John Pancari said the hiring of a new CFO marks a shift toward the next phase of Mr. Scharf's turnaround plan, which involves cutting expenses and retooling the bank's business lines. Mr. Santomassimo helped Mr. Scharf bring down expenses at BNY Mellon. Wells Fargo's share price rose 6.6% Tuesday.

Mr. Scharf has brought in a new slate of executives as he tries to turn around the bank and improve its standing with regulators. He has hired extensively from BNY Mellon, where he was previously CEO, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he was also an executive.

Mr. Santomassimo became BNY Mellon's CFO in 2018. He was previously finance chief for BNY Mellon's investment services businesses, and spent 11 years at JPMorgan Chase in finance leadership roles.

Succeeding Mr. Santomassimo at BNY Mellon is Emily Portney, BNY Mellon said. She was previously an executive in the bank's asset servicing business. Before that, she served as finance chief for Barclays International and spent 22 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she was head of clearing and collateral management, among other roles.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com and Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 2.09% 36.69 Delayed Quote.-27.10%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.36% 116.64 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
EVERCORE INC. 3.72% 59.34 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.17% 99.41 Delayed Quote.-28.69%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 6.63% 26.2 Delayed Quote.-51.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 649 M - -
Net income 2020 1 435 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 419x
Yield 2020 4,80%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 266 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 28,92 $
Last Close Price 26,20 $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-51.30%107 932
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.20%296 531
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 598
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.66%204 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.96%197 668
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%134 421
