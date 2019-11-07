Wells Fargo Names William Daley Vice Chairman of Public Affairs

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Thursday said former White House chief of staff William Daley will join the bank as vice chairman of public affairs, reuniting with former boss Charles Scharf.

Mr. Daley last month stepped down as vice chairman of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) after less than five months on the job, shortly after Mr. Scharf resigned as BNY's chief executive to take the same post at Wells Fargo.

The San Francisco bank said Mr. Daley, who joins on Nov. 13, will serve on its operating committee, reporting directly to Mr. Scharf.

Mr. Daley, who served as chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and as former President Bill Clinton's commerce secretary, had previously worked with Mr. Scharf at JPMorgan Chase &. Mr. Scharf in June brought on his former colleague to oversee BNY Mellon's government affairs and communications functions.

Mr. Scharf, the first outsider to run Wells Fargo in decades and the fourth person to lead the bank since a 2016 fake-account scandal, had been expected to reshuffle the bank's executive ranks as he grapples with the lingering effects of the scandal, falling revenue and other issues.

Wells Fargo said Mr. Daley will manage a team of more than 780 people and will have responsibility for corporate communications, government relations and public policy; sustainability and corporate responsibility; and corporate philanthropy and community relations.

-Justin Baer and Rachel Louise Ensign contributed to this article.

