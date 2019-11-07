Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo Names William Daley Vice Chairman of Public Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:02am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Thursday said former White House chief of staff William Daley will join the bank as vice chairman of public affairs, reuniting with former boss Charles Scharf.

Mr. Daley last month stepped down as vice chairman of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) after less than five months on the job, shortly after Mr. Scharf resigned as BNY's chief executive to take the same post at Wells Fargo.

The San Francisco bank said Mr. Daley, who joins on Nov. 13, will serve on its operating committee, reporting directly to Mr. Scharf.

Mr. Daley, who served as chief of staff to former President Barack Obama and as former President Bill Clinton's commerce secretary, had previously worked with Mr. Scharf at JPMorgan Chase &. Mr. Scharf in June brought on his former colleague to oversee BNY Mellon's government affairs and communications functions.

Mr. Scharf, the first outsider to run Wells Fargo in decades and the fourth person to lead the bank since a 2016 fake-account scandal, had been expected to reshuffle the bank's executive ranks as he grapples with the lingering effects of the scandal, falling revenue and other issues.

Wells Fargo said Mr. Daley will manage a team of more than 780 people and will have responsibility for corporate communications, government relations and public policy; sustainability and corporate responsibility; and corporate philanthropy and community relations.

-Justin Baer and Rachel Louise Ensign contributed to this article.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 1.67% 49.935 Delayed Quote.4.38%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.25% 130.89 Delayed Quote.32.25%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 1.98% 54.355 Delayed Quote.16.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
11:02aWells Fargo Names William Daley Vice Chairman of Public Affairs
DJ
10:04aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Names William M. Daley Vice Chairman of Public Affairs
BU
06:36aCanada's yield advantage seen underpinning loonie over coming year
RE
11/07WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
11/06WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/06WELLS FARGO MPANY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, CVS Health, ..
PR
11/05WELLS FARGO SURVEY : Business Owners Highlight Priority Issues for 2020 Campaign
PU
11/04WELLS FARGO MPANY : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2019 Conf..
PU
11/04WELLS FARGO MPANY : Mark Myers to Retire After 39 Years With Wells Fargo
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 415 M
EBIT 2019 29 501 M
Net income 2019 20 025 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 228 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 50,52  $
Last Close Price 53,80  $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%294 714
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%208 466
CITIGROUP INC.42.95%162 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group