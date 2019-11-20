Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo: PVSI Head Avid Modjtabai to Retire in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:06pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Avid Modjtabai, head of the Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovation group, plans to retire March 31.

Ray Fischer is joining Wells Fargo Nov. 25 to lead Cards, Retail and Merchant Services. Mr. Fischer spent 14 years at JPMorgan Chase & as chief financial officer of Card, Merchant Services & Auto Finance.

Ms. Modjtabai has been with Wells Fargo for 26 years. Her work included systems and operations integration for Wells Fargo's merger with Wachovia, and she led the Internet Services Group.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INNOVATION INC. -0.75% 2126 End-of-day quote.208.12%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.73% 129.63 Delayed Quote.33.80%
RAY CORPORATION 4.89% 643 End-of-day quote.133.82%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.91% 53.54 Delayed Quote.17.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
06:06pWELLS FARGO : PVSI Head Avid Modjtabai to Retire in March
DJ
04:11pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Announces Changes in Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovat..
BU
04:08pLoonie hits six-week low as BoC's more dovish stance weighs
RE
09:08aWELLS FARGO : Upper-Income Investors Place High Value on Charitable Giving
BU
11/19Tech Up On Growth Outlook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/19WELLS FARGO MPANY : Northern Oregon Homeownership to Get $7.1 Million Boost
BU
11/19WELLS FARGO MPANY : Launches Ability to Send Payments on the RTP® Network
BU
11/18WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
11/15WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
11/15WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 415 M
EBIT 2019 29 248 M
Net income 2019 20 024 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 229 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 51,30  $
Last Close Price 53,54  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.19%228 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.80%409 500
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.77%296 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.13%288 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 995
CITIGROUP INC.43.72%163 347
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group