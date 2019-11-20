Wells Fargo: PVSI Head Avid Modjtabai to Retire in March

By Josh Beckerman

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Avid Modjtabai, head of the Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovation group, plans to retire March 31.

Ray Fischer is joining Wells Fargo Nov. 25 to lead Cards, Retail and Merchant Services. Mr. Fischer spent 14 years at JPMorgan Chase & as chief financial officer of Card, Merchant Services & Auto Finance.

Ms. Modjtabai has been with Wells Fargo for 26 years. Her work included systems and operations integration for Wells Fargo's merger with Wachovia, and she led the Internet Services Group.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com