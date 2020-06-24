Wells Fargo Strikes Deal With Shell Energy for Renewable Energy to Properties

By Dave Sebastian

Wells Fargo & Co. said it has struck agreements with Shell Energy North America LP and its subsidiary MP2 Energy LLC to provide renewable energy to about 1,200 company properties in seven states and the District of Columbia.

The deal includes about 150,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, Wells Fargo said. The seven states are California, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company said it is working to adopt more long-term renewable-energy contracts.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com