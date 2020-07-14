Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/14 03:18:58 pm
24.165 USD   -4.90%
03:00pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Swings to First Loss in More Than a Decade -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo Swings to First Loss in More Than a Decade -- 3rd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co. posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade and socked away nearly $10 billion to prepare for a wave of loan defaults.

The San Francisco-based bank lost $2.38 billion in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $6.21 billion a year earlier, as the novel coronavirus continued to pummel the economy. It was the bank's first loss since the fourth quarter of 2008 and just its third loss of this century.

The bank lost 66 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a loss of 16 cents.

Wells Fargo set aside $9.57 billion in the second quarter to cover potential loan losses on top of the $3.83 billion it set aside in the first quarter.

Revenue of $17.84 billion was down 17% from $21.58 billion a year earlier.

The lender has been hit hard by the economic collapse resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced many consumers and businesses to seek reprieve on their debt payments.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. also said Tuesday they had provisioned billions of dollars. But unlike Wells Fargo, they have large trading and investment banking operations that helped cushion the blow to profits.

Wells Fargo's provision for the second quarter includes $1.1 billion for charge-offs, and another $8.4 for future potential losses. The bank set aside the most in its commercial banking unit, where it expects losses to rise in its hotel, restaurant and retail portfolios.

It is also seeing higher charge-offs in its oil and gas and commercial real-estate portfolios. That unit provisioned $6.03 billion on top of the $2.29 billion it socked away in the first quarter.

The consumer-bank unit also provisioned $3.38 billion on top of the $1.72 billion in the prior quarter. The wealth and investment management unit set aside $257 million.

"Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter," Chief Executive Charles Scharf said in a statement.

Wells Fargo said it deferred more than 2.5 million loan payments for consumers and small businesses this year, amounting to more than $5 billion in principal and interest. It also deferred payments for 246,000 commercial customers, totaling $1.5 billion.

When the pandemic hit, Wells Fargo was already struggling to overcome a four-year-old fake-accounts scandal that has weighed on its business lines. Revenue in each of the bank's business units fell in the second quarter compared with a year earlier.

The bank brought in Mr. Scharf last fall to help improve its reputation and get businesses back on track. He has prioritized resolving outstanding regulatory issues and restructuring the business lines.

Bowing to the profit pressure, the bank also said it expects to cut its quarterly dividend to 10 cents from 51 cents. The Federal Reserve told banks last month that they couldn't pay out dividends in excess of their average profits over the last four quarters, causing Wells Fargo to say it would trim its dividend.

Wells Fargo's shares have fallen by more than half since the start of the year, by far the worst performance among the largest U.S. banks. They were down another 5.2% in Tuesday trading.

The bank has leaned heavily on cost cuts in recent years, but that has been hard to do during a pandemic that has created additional expenses. Expenses totaled $14.55 billion, up about 8% from $13.45 billion a year ago.

Executives have indicated that they plan to renew those efforts this year, including by cutting jobs. Mr. Scharf said on a call with analysts that he wants the bank to cut costs by $10 billion annually. He said it planned to start this year, but didn't commit to a time frame.

The bank's net interest income fell 18% from a year ago to $9.88 billion, while its noninterest income fell 16% to $7.96 billion.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -3.29% 50.4901 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.57% 98.195 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.42% 42.8 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -4.94% 24.165 Delayed Quote.-52.77%
WTI 1.64% 40.205 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
03:00pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Swings to First Loss in More Than a Decade -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:15pTHIS IS NOT A NORMAL RECESSION' : Banks Ready for Wave of Coronavirus Defaults
DJ
01:13pWall Street banks see trading-revenue renaissance ending soon
RE
12:52pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow jumps 1.6%, leads Wall Street higher
RE
12:23pBig U.S. banks predict more economic pain from coronavirus
RE
11:56aS&P 500, Dow rise after mixed bank earnings; tech-heavy Nasdaq falls
RE
11:46aDollar falls on rising euro, higher U.S. stocks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 641 M - -
Net income 2020 3 169 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
Yield 2020 6,26%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 30,92 $
Last Close Price 25,41 $
Spread / Highest target 96,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-52.77%104 181
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.32%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.92%141 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group