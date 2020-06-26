Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo continues work from home policy to September: Bloomberg News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:11pm EDT
Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York

Wells Fargo & Co employees will be working from home till at least Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Until reopening in September the bank will continue with its current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home, while maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open, the report https://bloom.bg/3eyhDC6 said, citing a statement from Wells Fargo spokesperson.

The bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The bank had advised its employees in May to work from home through at least June 30 and had cautioned workers that its coronavirus-related policies would likely stay in place even after governments loosen lockdowns.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
06/26WELLS FARGO, APPLE, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
06/26Financials Down After Fed Stress Tests -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06/26WELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
BU
06/26U.S. bank shares drop as Fed sets limits following stress tests
RE
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Infections Rise
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
06/26U.S. Stock Futures Point to Ending Week Almost Flat
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 285 M - -
Net income 2020 4 337 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 7,50%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,40 $
Last Close Price 25,34 $
Spread / Highest target 97,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-52.90%112 217
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%298 440
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 717
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%214 461
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%201 508
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group