Wells Fargo & Company

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
News 


Wells Fargo ends forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims

02/12/2020 | 01:12pm EST
A Wells Fargo logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday ended its forced arbitration policy for employee sexual harassment claims, opening the lender to potential lawsuits in the future.

The San Francisco-based bank made the decision following a shareholder proposal from Clean Yield Asset Management which has since been withdrawn, asking for a public analysis of mandatory arbitration's impact on sexual assault claims within the company.

“Wells Fargo has zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” David Galloreese, head of human resources at Wells Fargo, wrote in an article posted on the company’s internal and external websites. "The treatment of sexual harassment claims has become an increasingly prominent issue across industries."

Wells Fargo requires most employees to sign arbitration agreements when they are hired to that require them to settle workplace disputes privately, not in court.

In December, a representative from Clean Yield Asset Management, an impact investing firm with a roughly $2,000 stake in Wells Fargo, submitted a proposal asking the board to conduct a review of mandatory arbitration's effect on sexual harassment claims and make the report public.

By Imani Moise

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 401 M
EBIT 2020 25 125 M
Net income 2020 16 480 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,36%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,50x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,45x
Capitalization 198 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,94  $
Last Close Price 47,99  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.80%198 411
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.19%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.28%307 233
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.83%273 146
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.60%208 272
CITIGROUP INC.-1.00%167 212
