Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its second quarter 2020 earnings results on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at approximately 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

The Company will host a live conference call on Tuesday, July 14, at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET). You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=518.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately Noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on July 14 through Tuesday, July 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID #8246476. The replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and https://engage.vevent.com/rt/wells_fargo_ao/index.jsp?seid=518.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.98 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
02:51pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Information
BU
11:53aJune U.S. payrolls rise sets record amid virus reopenings
RE
11:17aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Clouds may be parting for dividend investors
RE
10:04aCoty changes CEO again, hires former L'Oreal executive to revive sales
RE
07:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Knows It's Too White. Fixing It Will Be..
DJ
07/01WELLS FARGO MPANY : Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribu..
BU
06/30WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/30WFC SHAREHOLDER UPDATE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Wells Fargo ..
BU
06/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New brands boycott Facebook, Lululemon makes new $500m ..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 058 M - -
Net income 2020 4 125 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 7,18%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 30,87 $
Last Close Price 25,09 $
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-53.36%102 869
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group