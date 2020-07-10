Log in
Wells Fargo & Company

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : Asked Employees to Delete TikTok From Company Devices

07/10/2020 | 08:57pm EDT

By Ben Eisen

U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co. asked employees to delete TikTok from their company devices earlier this week, a spokesman said.

"We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device," a Wells Fargo spokesman said in a statement. "Due to concerns about TikTok's privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices."

A spokeswoman for TikTok said the company hasn't been contacted by Wells Fargo but the company is open to discussing its data security measures with the bank.

"Our hope is that whatever concerns Wells Fargo may have can be answered through transparent dialogue so that their employees can continue to participate in and benefit from our community," she said.

Amazon.com Inc. on Friday reversed a demand that employees delete TikTok from company mobile devices. A spokesman said the email, which cited unspecified security concerns, was sent "in error."

Sarah Needleman contributed to this article.

