Wells Fargo & Company

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.75 Percent

0
10/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is decreasing its prime rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent, effective tomorrow, Oct. 31, 2019.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,500 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 261,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 399 M
EBIT 2019 29 501 M
Net income 2019 20 004 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 223 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 50,41  $
Last Close Price 52,17  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%404 198
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.22%288 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 504
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 404
CITIGROUP INC.40.40%159 570
