WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 5.00 Percent

09/18/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is decreasing its prime rate to 5.00 percent from 5.25 percent, effective tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2019.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,600 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 33 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 268 M
EBIT 2019 29 811 M
Net income 2019 21 092 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,92%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,64x
Capitalization 215 B
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 48,58  $
Last Close Price 48,76  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.82%214 842
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.07%379 070
BANK OF AMERICA21.51%278 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%268 600
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.52%194 542
CITIGROUP INC.33.46%156 959
