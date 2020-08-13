Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/13 03:05:35 pm
24.905 USD   -1.13%
02:12pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Chief Compliance Officer Roemer Leaving -- FT
DJ
02:05pWells Fargo's chief compliance officer quits - FT
RE
06:44aGroggy Europe keeps world stocks off record highs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Chief Compliance Officer Roemer Leaving -- FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

--Wells Fargo & Co.'s chief compliance officer, Mike Roemer, is leaving after two years of attempting to turn around the troubled bank's internal oversight and risk-management functions, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

--Mr. Roemer's departure comes after Chief Executive Charles Scharf reversed a previous decision to centralize the bank's risk and compliance functions, according to the report.

--Mr. Roemer will be replaced by Paula Dominick, who has been chief compliance officer for Credit Suisse Americas for more than four years, the FT reported, adding that Wells Fargo didn't immediately provide a comment.

Full story: https://www.ft.com/content/ffeb7a3b-6908-4ea5-a848-841bad14297b

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.92% 10.465 Delayed Quote.-18.58%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.67% 25.015 Delayed Quote.-53.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
02:12pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Chief Compliance Officer Roemer Leaving -- FT
DJ
02:05pWells Fargo's chief compliance officer quits - FT
RE
06:44aGroggy Europe keeps world stocks off record highs
RE
08/12WELLS FARGO 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses i..
BU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/12WELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies, But Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/12WELLS FARGO UTILITIES AND HIGH INCOM : Announces Change to Managed Distribution ..
BU
08/12S&P 500 Rallies, But Closes Below a Record
DJ
08/12S&P 500 Rallies but Closes Below a Record
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 476 M - -
Net income 2020 641 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 3 336x
Yield 2020 4,90%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 266 300
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 29,44 $
Last Close Price 25,19 $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-53.18%103 784
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.15%313 720
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.33%246 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.11%231 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%190 045
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.67%135 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group