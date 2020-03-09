Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Elizabeth A. Duke and James H. Quigley Resign From Wells Fargo Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Elizabeth A. Duke has resigned as Chair and a member of Wells Fargo’s Board of Directors. Duke was elected Chair of Wells Fargo’s Board, effective January 2018, and previously served as Vice Chair from October 2016 through December 2017. She served on a number of committees in her time on the Board, including the Finance, Governance and Nominating, and Risk Committees.

Wells Fargo also announced that James H. Quigley has resigned as a member of the Board.

Both resignations were effective Sunday, March 8th.

Charles H. Noski will serve as Chair of the Wells Fargo Board. Noski joined the Board in June 2019. He is a retired Vice Chairman and former Chief Financial Officer of Bank of America Corporation.

CEO Charlie Scharf said, “On behalf of Wells Fargo and all of its employees, I would like to thank Betsy and Jim for the contributions they have made over the past several years. They have helped the Board navigate significant challenges relating to the sales practices issues, and they began the hard work of instituting necessary changes in leadership, governance, compensation programs and our business model that form the foundation on which we are continuing to rebuild the trust we’ve lost. We wish them the best.”

Duke and Quigley said, “Since we were made aware of the egregious harms suffered by Wells Fargo’s customers, we were and remain fiercely determined to do right by them and to strengthen the bank’s culture and controls. We have made these our top priorities. In addition, we hired new external leadership with the ability to be an effective change-agent, which we found with our CEO, Charlie Scharf. As the markets face increasing volatility, a strong Wells Fargo is needed now more than ever. Out of continued loyalty to Wells Fargo and ongoing commitment to serve our customers and employees, we recommended to our colleagues on the Board that we step down from our leadership roles and they have accepted our resignation from the Board. We believe that our decision will facilitate the bank’s and the new CEO’s ability to turn the page and avoid distraction that could impede the bank’s future progress.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 260,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
06:03aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Elizabeth A. Duke and James H. Quigley Resign From Wells Far..
BU
03/08WELLS FARGO MPANY : Donates $6.25 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Response
BU
03/07Meet Dimon's Pinch Hitters at JPMorgan -- WSJ
DJ
03/06Fear Isn't the Only Driver of the Treasury Rally -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/06WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
03/06WELLS FARGO MPANY : Accounting Chief Plans To Retire
DJ
03/06WELLS FARGO MPANY : Richard Levy to Retire from Wells Fargo
BU
03/06Meet the Men Running JPMorgan While Dimon Recovers
DJ
03/06WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/06WEEK AHEAD : more record-low bond yields?
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 153 M
EBIT 2020 24 807 M
Net income 2020 16 148 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
P/E ratio 2021 8,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 49,65  $
Last Close Price 37,09  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-31.06%152 065
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.86%270 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%224 411
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.35%205 647
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.96%143 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group