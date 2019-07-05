Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 07/05 10:56:26 pm
47.7250 USD   +0.14%
04:54pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Fined in Ireland Over Regulatory Reporting -Reuters
DJ
07:00aWells Fargo fined in Ireland over reporting breaches
RE
06:57aWells Fargo fined in Ireland over reporting breaches
RE
Wells Fargo mpany : Fined in Ireland Over Regulatory Reporting -Reuters

07/05/2019 | 04:54pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

--The Central Bank of Ireland fined a Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) unit 5.9 million euros ($6.6 million), citing problems with its regulatory reporting, Reuters reported Friday.

--The central bank said Wells Fargo had "failings in relation to both capital reporting and liquidity testing," Reuters reported.

--A spokesperson for Wells Fargo told Reuters that the bank has improved its systems and processes.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-ireland-fine/wells-fargo-fined-in-ireland-over-reporting-breaches-idUSKCN1U00Y8

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83 857 M
EBIT 2019 31 089 M
Net income 2019 21 026 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 51,3  $
Last Close Price 47,7  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.43%214 200
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.57%365 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.37%284 603
BANK OF AMERICA17.90%276 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.74%205 021
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.82%170 337
