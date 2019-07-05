Wells Fargo mpany : Fined in Ireland Over Regulatory Reporting -Reuters

By Josh Beckerman



--The Central Bank of Ireland fined a Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) unit 5.9 million euros ($6.6 million), citing problems with its regulatory reporting, Reuters reported Friday.

--The central bank said Wells Fargo had "failings in relation to both capital reporting and liquidity testing," Reuters reported.

--A spokesperson for Wells Fargo told Reuters that the bank has improved its systems and processes.

