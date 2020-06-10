Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Foundation Expands Free Virtual Financial Coaching to Help with COVID-19 Hardships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Grants support nonprofits offering financial recovery resources for people of color, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable populations hit hardest by the pandemic

With record numbers of U.S. adults filing for unemployment, and many people facing a lower income amid COVID-19, the Wells Fargo Foundation is supporting national nonprofits in expanding virtual financial coaching services, cost-free, to help the public adapt in these challenging times. These efforts are part of the Wells Foundation’s $175 million commitment to help vulnerable populations navigate through the pandemic, with more than 3,000 grants awarded since March to address public health needs, small business, housing, and financial stability challenges.

“COVID-19 is having an acute impact on millions of people who have lost income and are facing immediate and evolving concerns about their financial security. The situation is changing rapidly and the path for accessing government benefits and other assistance can be confusing and stressful,” said Darlene Goins, head of Financial Health Philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We want all people to know that financial coaches and counselors provided by nonprofit organizations can assist them with applying for public benefits, figuring out which bills to pay first and where to go for help with rent and other household expenses, and start planning for recovery in a manner that respects their personal situation and preserves financial dignity.”

The following nonprofits, with grant support from Wells Fargo, are now offering independent, personalized, and confidential financial coaching and counseling sessions by phone, live chat or video nationwide:

Six ways nonprofit financial coaches can help

Here are a few examples of ways that financial coaches and counselors can help people cope during COVID-19. Individuals and families can reach out to one or more nonprofits to assess whether the assistance offered is right for their specific needs.

  1. Finding local resources for food, clothing, shelter and other basic needs
  2. Creating a household budget to maximize current funds and prepare for future emergencies
  3. Prioritizing bills and expenses to cover daily necessities and plan for the future
  4. Applying for unemployment benefits, SNAP benefits, and other financial recovery resources
  5. Opening bank accounts and using digital tools to manage money and pay bills remotely
  6. Building and protecting credit, including options for managing debt

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.98 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,400 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
10:06aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Foundation Expands Free Virtual Financial Coaching to Help w..
BU
09:24aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Fitch Affirms Wells Fago Bank, NA Sub Debt Ratings; Removed ..
AQ
07:27aU.S. banks prepare branches for gradual post-coronavirus re-opening
RE
06/09SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc shine as U.S. stock mar..
RE
06/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc shine as U.S. stock mar..
RE
06/09WFC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wells Fargo & C..
PR
06/09EUROPE : European stocks hit as cyclicals reverse gains
RE
06/09WELLS FARGO MPANY : The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Announces That A S..
AQ
06/09With Payments on Pause, Watch Your Credit Score
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 633 M - -
Net income 2020 4 692 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 6,12%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,37 $
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-39.35%133 783
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.70%336 766
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.17%258 726
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.97%244 826
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.79%205 392
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.51%136 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group