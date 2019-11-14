Wells Fargo mpany : General Counsel, Former Interim CEO Parker to Leave

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. said its general counsel who recently served a stint as interim chief executive, C. Allen Parker, will leave the bank at the end of March to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Parker joined Wells Fargo as general counsel in March 2017, and stepped in as interim president and CEO in March, when Timothy Sloan abruptly stepped down.

He returned to his post as general counsel last month, after Wells Fargo brought in Charles Scharf from Bank of New York Mellon Corp. to take the reins.

Mr. Parker joined Wells Fargo from the law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP to help clean up after a fake-account scandal badly damaged the San Francisco bank's reputation and standing with regulators.

Wells Fargo said it would immediately launch a search for a new general counsel with the goal of having Mr. Parker assist with the transition.