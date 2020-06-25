Log in
Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/25 04:10:00 pm
27.37 USD   +4.79%
05:57pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Gets Dinged, but Others Might Follow
DJ
04:18pBank Shares Jump in Rocky Session
DJ
03:49pDollar strengthens as virus fears dent risk appetite
RE
Wells Fargo mpany : Gets Dinged, but Others Might Follow

06/25/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Aaron Back

The Federal Reserve on Thursday largely gave a pass to the biggest U.S. banks while still finding a way to subtly single out Wells Fargo. Bank shareholders still shouldn't assume their dividends are assured for much longer.

Along with its regular annual stress tests, the Fed made a special announcement that, for at least another quarter, large banks will be barred from making any share repurchases and face limits on dividend payouts. The former was expected -- banks already have suspended buybacks since March in response to coronavirus uncertainty. As for the limitation on dividends, it has been widely debated and doesn't count as a shock.

With respect to the stress tests themselves, most major banks performed as expected, with the possible exception of Goldman Sachs. In the Fed's severely adverse scenario, the Wall Street firm saw its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio -- the key measure of how much loss-absorbing capital a bank holds -- fall rather sharply to 6.9% from 13.3%.

This suggests the bank may have to hold a larger slug of extra capital, the so-called stress capital buffer, than most analysts had expected. By how much exactly won't be known until Monday at the earliest, when banks will be permitted to publicly report their stress capital buffers.

Nonetheless, Goldman Sachs and most others are unlikely to have to reduce their dividends in the near term based on the Fed's new stipulation. It limits payouts to the average level of earnings over the past four quarters.

Of the six biggest banks in the U.S., only Wells Fargo looks likely to be affected immediately. Its dividend payouts in the third quarter were set to hit 150% of its average earnings over the prior four quarters, according to estimates by Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak. Goldman's distributions would take up only around 41%.

Yet the Fed's new formula would automatically put pressure on dividends, if the economy fails to recover. The longer the Covid-19 crisis drags on, the more quarters there will be with low or even negative earnings for banks. Such a scenario would drag their 4-quarter average ever lower, limiting what they can pay out in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Recent sharp increases in virus infection rates in populous states including Texas and Florida suggest that a so-called V-shaped recovery is already off the table. If the economic drag from the virus drags on into the fall and winter, banks' dividends will be far from safe. The stress tests seemed benign, but bank shareholders shouldn't celebrate prematurely.

Write to Aaron Back at aaron.back@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 4.59% 207.1 Delayed Quote.-13.88%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 4.79% 27.37 Delayed Quote.-51.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 285 M - -
Net income 2020 4 337 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 7,06%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,40 $
Last Close Price 27,37 $
Spread / Highest target 82,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-51.45%107 092
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.09%288 386
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 704
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.61%206 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.58%201 513
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%134 319
