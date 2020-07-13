Wells Fargo mpany : Gives $13.5 Million Grant to Black Business Credit Initiative

By Kimberly Chin

Wells Fargo & Co. has given a $13.5 million grant to the Expanding Black Business Credit initiative as part of its efforts to expand economic opportunities for Black communities.

The funds will be disbursed through loans and grants to Black communities across the U.S. The EBBC initiative, which was launched in 2016, will also work with seven Black-led or Black-focused community development financial institutions (CDFIs) to provide support for Black-owned businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are proud to partner with the Expanding Black Business Credit initiative to provide resources for Black-owned small businesses and Black communities, especially in this pivotal moment for our country," said Jenny Flores, Wells Fargo's head of small business growth philanthropy.

The financial services company said it is donating gross processing fees from the U.S. government's Paycheck Protection Program to help small business communities.

