Wells Fargo & Company

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : Massachusetts Fines Wells Fargo $450,000 Over Lapses in Registrations -- Update

08/27/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has been fined $450,000 by the state of Massachusetts for having hundreds of unregistered agents working in the state, the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth said Tuesday.

State registrations lapsed for 1,098 agents for Wells Fargo and 561 of the company's supervisors of agents, the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said, citing the settlement Wells Fargo signed. Over 9,400 agents for the company are registered in the state, the secretary's office said.

The secretary's office said the company has agreed to register its securities agents that are doing business in the state. The company has agreed also to "review and enhance" its registration policies, the secretary's office said.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter," a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo Advisors said in an emailed statement.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%198 187
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%341 665
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 051
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 276
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%185 507
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-9.35%144 620
