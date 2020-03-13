Wells Fargo mpany : Names Ellen Patterson General Counsel

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. on Friday said it named Ellen Patterson senior executive vice president and general counsel, effective March 23.

The San Francisco bank said Ms. Patterson will be responsible for all legal affairs and will serve on its operating committee.

Wells Fargo said Ms. Patterson spent more than seven years at TD Bank Group, where she most recently served as group head and general counsel responsible for leading the bank's global legal, compliance, anti-money laundering, corporate secretary, global security and investigations, and fraud risk management teams.

Wells Fargo late last year said C. Allen Parker, who joined the bank as general counsel in March 2017, will leave at the end of March to pursue other opportunities.

