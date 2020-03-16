Wells Fargo mpany : Names Jack Ginter Head of Abbot Downing Boutique

Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
03/16 01:24:37 pm
28.235 USD   -8.60%
03/16/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. on Monday said it named Jack Ginter head of Abbot Downing, its boutique business serving ultra-high-net-worth clients.

The San Francisco bank said Mr. Ginter succeeds Jim Steiner, who has assumed a new role in Wells Fargo Asset Management focused on expanding outsourced chief investment officer offerings for clients across its Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management unit.

Mr. Ginter, who joined Abbot Downing predecessor firm Calibre, in 2008, was most recently senior managing director of the boutique.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 859 M
EBIT 2020 24 237 M
Net income 2020 15 659 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,74%
P/E ratio 2020 7,87x
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 127 B
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 48,31  $
Last Close Price 30,89  $
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-42.58%126 646
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.63%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.46%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.91%139 248
