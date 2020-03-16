Wells Fargo mpany : Names Jack Ginter Head of Abbot Downing Boutique

By Colin Kellaher

Wells Fargo & Co. on Monday said it named Jack Ginter head of Abbot Downing, its boutique business serving ultra-high-net-worth clients.

The San Francisco bank said Mr. Ginter succeeds Jim Steiner, who has assumed a new role in Wells Fargo Asset Management focused on expanding outsourced chief investment officer offerings for clients across its Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management unit.

Mr. Ginter, who joined Abbot Downing predecessor firm Calibre, in 2008, was most recently senior managing director of the boutique.

