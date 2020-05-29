Wells Fargo mpany : Names New Risk Officers, Changes Oversight Structure

By Chris Wack

Wells Fargo & Co. on Friday appointed two new corporate risk leaders and changed organizational structure designed to provide greater oversight of all risk-taking activities and a more comprehensive view of risk across the company.

The financial giant said the new risk model will have five line-of-business chief risk officers, along with other teams aligned by risk type, each reporting to Wells Fargo CRO Mandy Norton.

Wells Fargo said Kevin Reen will join the company in August as CRO of consumer lending. Mr. Reen most recently served as JPMorgan's CRO for its card services business. The company will conduct a search for new CROs for its commercial banking, consumer & small business banking, corporate & investment banking, and wealth & investment management businesses.

Bill Juliano will join Wells Fargo in July to lead the operational risk management team. Mr. Juliano most recently served as consumer and business banking CRO and U.S. chief operational risk officer at Santander Bank.

