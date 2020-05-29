Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Names New Risk Officers, Changes Oversight Structure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

By Chris Wack

Wells Fargo & Co. on Friday appointed two new corporate risk leaders and changed organizational structure designed to provide greater oversight of all risk-taking activities and a more comprehensive view of risk across the company.

The financial giant said the new risk model will have five line-of-business chief risk officers, along with other teams aligned by risk type, each reporting to Wells Fargo CRO Mandy Norton.

Wells Fargo said Kevin Reen will join the company in August as CRO of consumer lending. Mr. Reen most recently served as JPMorgan's CRO for its card services business. The company will conduct a search for new CROs for its commercial banking, consumer & small business banking, corporate & investment banking, and wealth & investment management businesses.

Bill Juliano will join Wells Fargo in July to lead the operational risk management team. Mr. Juliano most recently served as consumer and business banking CRO and U.S. chief operational risk officer at Santander Bank.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:03pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Names New Risk Officers, Changes Oversight Structure
DJ
12:23pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Corporate Risk Announces Enhanced Organizational Structure a..
BU
07:06aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reo..
RE
02:39aCrisis-hit Wall Street checks in to Zandi's 'impairment studio'
RE
05/28WELLS FARGO MPANY : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
BU
05/28GM, Ford turn to fast-payment programs to aid suppliers hit by shutdowns
RE
05/28Japan Bank's Foray Into Risky U.S. Debt Ends With $3.7 Billion Loss -- WSJ
DJ
05/27Wall Street rises with economic hopes; bank stocks jump
RE
05/27Occidental is sued by shareholders, bondholders over Anadarko merger
RE
05/27INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 005 M - -
Net income 2020 4 766 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 7,33%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 263 000
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,10 $
Last Close Price 27,22 $
Spread / Highest target 83,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-49.41%111 602
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.36%304 228
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.17%251 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.24%215 676
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%200 278
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%133 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group