MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/16 08:52:25 am
46.435 USD   -0.59%
WELLS FARGO MPANY : Posts Higher Profit
DJ
08:31aWELLS FARGO MPANY : profit beats estimates on cost controls, rise in loans
RE
08:25aWELLS FARGO MPANY : 2Q earnings beat estimates
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Posts Higher Profit

07/16/2019 | 08:35am EDT

By Rachel Louise Ensign

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that second-quarter profit rose.

Quarterly profit at the San Francisco-based bank, the fourth largest in the U.S. by assets, was $6.21 billion, compared with $5.19 billion a year ago. Per share, earnings were $1.30. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.17 per share.

Second-quarter revenue was $21.6 billion, roughly the same level as a year ago. Analysts had expected $20.93 billion.

The quarter's results included a $721 million gain from selling old mortgages.

The bank's 2016 sales-practices scandal has badly damaged the bank's reputation and led to a morass of regulatory problems. The bank is in its fourth month without a permanent chief executive following Timothy Sloan's retirement in March. The board continues to search for a replacement and some top candidates have told the bank they are not interested.

Wells Fargo's key business lines also have struggled in recent years. What was once an aggressive, fast-growing lender whose profits towered above those of rivals has become a firm with sluggish revenues that is leaning heavily on cost cuts.

Expenses fell 4% in the second-quarter from a year earlier.

Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at rachel.ensign@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83 793 M
EBIT 2019 30 407 M
Net income 2019 20 937 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,7  $
Last Close Price 46,7  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.14%168 727
