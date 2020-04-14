Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : Profit Drops 89% as it Girds for Soured Loans -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 09:07am EDT

By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co.'s first-quarter profit sank 89% and the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Francisco-based bank made $653 million in profit compared with $5.86 billion in the year-earlier period. Earnings per share were 1 cent. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast 38 cents.

Revenue of $17.72 billion was down 18% from $21.61 billion a year ago. That missed analyst expectations of $19.4 billion.

The spread of the coronavirus hit banks hard in the first quarter as it forced much of the country to stay home and eliminated millions of jobs. Corporations drew down on bank credit lines and consumers asked to pause debt payments.

The bank has begun setting aside money to cover losses on loans to customers that were hurt by the coronavirus and may not be able to pay their mortgages or commercial loans. Wells Fargo said it has set aside $3.83 billion to cover potential loan losses, up more than $3 billion from the previous quarter.

Before the crisis hit, Wells Fargo was already dealing with a fake-accounts scandal that has battered its reputation. The bank last year hired a new chief executive, Charles Scharf, an outsider tasked with resolving outstanding regulatory issues.

The bank's business lines have been lagging. Profit in each of its business units fell in the first quarter compared with the year-earlier period.

Wells Fargo has leaned heavily on cost cuts. Expenses in the first quarter totaled $13.05 billion, down 6% from $13.92 billion a year ago.

Still, it could be harder for banks to cut costs in the current health crisis. The coronavirus is forcing banks to spend money giving bonuses to front-line workers, deep-cleaning offices and setting up work-from-home capabilities.

In February, the bank reached a $3 billion settlement with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, closing the door on a major portion of its legal problems.

However, the bank still faces regulatory problems, including a restriction on its growth. The Federal Reserve temporarily lifted a piece of that restriction after Wells Fargo said the sanction was forcing it to limit small-business loans.

The bank's net interest income fell 8% to $11.31 billion. The Federal Reserve last month cut rates to near zero, and lower rates crimp what banks can charge on loans.

Noninterest income fell 31% to $6.41 billion.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
09:07aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Profit Drops 89% as it Girds for Soured Loans -- Update
DJ
08:39aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Profit Drops 89% as it Girds for Soured Loans
DJ
08:18aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Q1 2020 quarterly supplement
PU
08:16aWELLS FARGO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:08aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Q1 2020 news release
PU
07:56aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07:49aWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other ..
AQ
04/13Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday
AQ
04/09NOTICE TO WELLS FARGO CUSTOMERS WITH : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation int..
BU
04/09WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 76 218 M
EBIT 2020 21 992 M
Net income 2020 10 234 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,53%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,68x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 34,56  $
Last Close Price 31,43  $
Spread / Highest target 90,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-41.58%128 530
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.56%299 093
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%253 330
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.08%208 697
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%203 046
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%137 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group