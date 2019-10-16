Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
News 
News

Wells Fargo mpany : Profit Falls on Lower Interest Rates, Charge for Litigation

0
10/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Rachel Louise Ensign

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday that third-quarter profit fell as lower interest rates hit the bank's lending profits.

Quarterly profit at the San Francisco-based bank was $4.61 billion, compared with $6.01 billion in the year-ago period. Per-share earnings were 92 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $1.24 a share.

Third-quarter revenue came in at $22 billion, up from $21.94 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected $21.09 billion.

The lender also took a financial hit related to the fake-account scandal that has dogged Wells Fargo since 2016. The company booked a $1.6 billion charge for legal costs related to its long-running sales-practices problems, but also had a $1.1 billion gain related to the sale of a business.

The bank's 2016 fake-account issue badly damaged Wells Fargo's reputation and led to a morass of regulatory problems. The bank announced last month after a six-month search that it would hire Bank of New York Mellon Corp. CEO Charles Scharf as chief executive. He starts next week but already has started briefings with the current management team, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said.

Mr. Shrewsberry said on a Tuesday call with analysts that he expects the new CEO to conduct a "complete strategic review" of the bank's businesses. Mr. Scharf also will be tasked with restoring the bank's battered reputation and improving its standing with regulators.

The bank also must contend with falling interest rates, which hurt profits. The Federal Reserve cut rates twice in the third quarter.

At Wells Fargo, that meant the yield the bank earned on assets such as loans dropped to 3.76% from 3.94% in the prior quarter, while the rate the bank paid on interest-bearing liabilities including customer deposits dropped to 1.46% from 1.50%. Taken together, that pushed the bank's net interest margin to 2.66% from 2.82% in the previous quarter.

Wells Fargo's net interest income fell 8% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The bank's key business lines have struggled since the scandal. What was once an aggressive rapidly growing lender whose profit towered above those of rivals has become a firm with sluggish revenue that is leaning heavily on cost cuts. Those trends continued in the third quarter, when the firm's return on equity stood at 9%.

Revenue fell year over year in consumer banking and wholesale banking. It rose in the bank's wealth unit, but only due to the gain on the sale of a retirement and trust business.

Income from mortgage banking fell even though lower rates meant the bank originated more home loans.

The litigation costs also helped push expenses up 10% in the third quarter from a year earlier despite cost-cutting goals. Wells Fargo also paid out more in salary and commission.

Write to Rachel Louise Ensign at rachel.ensign@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 84 022 M
EBIT 2019 30 130 M
Net income 2019 20 188 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,22  $
Last Close Price 50,11  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Allen Parker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.34%155 971
