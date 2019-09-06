Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : Real Estate Investment Corporation Declares Dividend on Series A Preferred Stock

09/06/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: WFE Pr A) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its 6.375% cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A. The dividend is equal to $0.3984375 per share of Series A preferred stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2019, to holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2019. Wells Fargo Real Estate Investment Corporation is an indirect subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company and is qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,600 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 263,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations.


© Business Wire 2019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.34%209 819
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.55%359 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 348
BANK OF AMERICA14.12%261 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%193 242
CITIGROUP INC.27.43%149 866
