Wells Fargo mpany : S&P 500 buybacks decline significantly in Q2 2019; expenditures still remain higher than the pre-2018 levels

Wells Fargo & Company : S&P 500 buybacks decline significantly in Q2 2019; expenditures still remain higher than the pre-2018 levels
09/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") announced today that preliminary Q2 2019 S&P 500® stock buybacks, or share repurchases, were $164.5 billion. This was the second consecutive quarterly decline after four consecutive quarters of record buybacks. Q2 2019 buybacks were 20.1% lower than Q1 2019's $205.6 billion, 13.7% lower year-over-year from Q2 2018's $190.6 billion, and 26.2% lower than the Q4 2018 record expenditure of $223.0 billion.
Historical data on S&P 500 buybacks are available at www.spdji.com/indices/equity/sp-500.
Key Takeaways:
- While companies significantly reduced their Q2 2019 buyback expenditures from the record setting quarters of 2018, levels remain higher than 2017 and prior periods.
- The 2018 tax rate decline may have pushed companies to overspend on buybacks, posting a 55% gain over 2017 and a 39% gain over the prior record in 2015.
- The cumulative rolling four quarters of repurchases continued to impact EPS as 24.2% of the issues reduced share counts by at least 4% year-over-year, slightly down from the Q1 2019 24.9% rate, and substantially up from the Q2 2018's 15.6%, giving 1-in-4 issues at least a 4% EPS tailwind.
- S&P 500 Q2 2019 dividends totaled $118.7 billion, up 6.3% from the Q2 2018 of $111.6 billion; Q3 2019 is set to post a new record, in the $122 billion range.
- Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends for the quarter came in at $283.2 billion, down 12.4% from the Q1 2019 period expenditure of $323.1 billion and down 6.3% from the $302.2 billion reported for Q2 2018.
- Total shareholder return for the 12-month period ending June 2019 declined to $1.269 trillion, from the record 12-month March 2019 level of $1.288 trillion, and was up 17.3% from the year-over-year 12-month Q2 2018 of $1.081 trillion.
"In what may have been a reaction to their tax-inspired record-setting buying spree of 2018, companies significantly pulled back on their Q2 2019 buybacks, said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "While the decline is significant compared to 2018, it remains higher than the pre-2018 levels. Estimates vary, but a base amount of $170 billion a quarter has been emerging as the consensus level of buybacks going forward."
Silverblatt also found that buybacks continue to be top heavy, with the top 20 issues accounting for 51.4% of the buybacks, up a tick from the Q1 2019 51.2%, as the 10-year average is 44.1%.
Q2 2019 GICS® Sector Analysis:
Information Technology buybacks continued to dominate, even as they decreased 20.3% to $54.2 billion compared to $68.0 billion for Q1 2019. Twelve-month expenditures were up 33.8% to $265.8 billion from $198.7 billion spent for the same period in 2018. The sector represents 33.0% of the index's buybacks for the quarter, flat from last quarter.
Materials buyback declined 49.3% to $2.4 billion compared to $4.8 billion for Q1 2018. Utilities declined 40.4%, to 0.9 billion from 1.5 billion in Q1 2019.
Health Care buybacks continued to be volatile, as they decreased 44.5% to $17.1 billion, down from $30.7 billion for Q1 2019, as the 12-months ending in Q2 2019, buybacks were $93.6 billion, up 6.1% from the $88.2 billion spent in the corresponding 2018 period.
Issues:
The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q2 2019 are:
- Apple (AAPL) again led in buybacks spending $18.2 billion in Q2 2018, ranking 6th in S&P 500 history, as the level was down 23.8% from the record $23.8 billion spent in Q1 2019. Over the past 12-months, Apple has spent $71.4 billion on buybacks, almost twice the value of Ford Motor Company, up from $63.9 billion in the prior 12-month period.
- Bank of America (BAC): $6.5 billion for Q2 2019, up from $6.3 billion for Q1 2019; in the last 12-months they spent $23.0 billion, up from $17.7 billion.
- Oracle (ORCL): $6.3 billion for Q2 2019, down up from their $10.0 billion Q1 2019 expenditure; in the last 12 months they spent $36.6 billion, up from $11.9 billion.
- JP Morgan (JPM): $5.2 billion for Q2 2019, up from the $5.1 billion spent in Q1 2019; in the last 12-months they spent $20.6 billion, up from $19.2 billion.
- Cisco Systems (CSCO): $4.9 billion for Q2 2019, down from $6.1 billion for Q1 2019; in the last 12-months they spent $21.6 billion, up from $18.3 billion.
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS (preliminary and estimates in bold)
PERIOD
MARKET
OPERATING
AS REPORTED
DIVIDEND &
VALUE
EARNINGS
EARNINGS
DIVIDENDS
BUYBACKS
DIVIDEND
BUYBACK
BUYBACK
$ BILLIONS
$ BILLIONS
$ BILLIONS
$ BILLIONS
$ BILLIONS
YIELD
YIELD
YIELD
12 Mo Jun,'19 Prelim.
$24,423.49
$1,295.01
$1,132.67
$471.54
$797.03
1.93%
3.26%
5.19%
12 Mo Jun,'18
$23,036.32
$1,196.08
$1,043.63
$435.69
$645.81
1.89%
2.80%
4.69%
2018
$21,026.90
$1,281.66
$1,119.43
$456.31
$806.41
2.17%
3.84%
6.01%
2017
$22,821.24
$1,066.00
$940.86
$419.77
$519.40
1.84%
2.28%
4.12%
2016
$19,267.93
$919.85
$818.55
$397.21
$536.38
2.06%
2.78%
4.85%
6/28/2019 Prelim
$24,423
$335.58
$291.25
$118.68
$164.48
1.93%
3.26%
5.19%
3/29/2019
$23,619
$316.48
$291.23
$117.33
$205.81
1.97%
3.49%
5.45%
12/31/2018
$21,027
$293.82
$242.91
$119.81
$222.98
2.17%
3.84%
6.01%
9/30/2018
$24,579
$349.04
$306.70
$115.72
$203.76
1.81%
2.93%
4.75%
6/30/2018
$23,036
$327.53
$288.55
$111.60
$190.62
1.89%
2.80%
4.69%
3/29/2018
$22,496
$311.26
$281.28
$109.18
$189.05
1.90%
2.56%
4.46%
12/29/2017
$22,821
$288.93
$230.12
$109.46
$136.97
1.84%
2.28%
4.12%
9/29/2017
$21,579
$268.35
$243.68
$105.45
$129.17
1.92%
2.40%
4.32%
6/30/2017
$20,762
$261.39
$231.40
$104.01
$120.11
1.96%
2.41%
4.37%
3/31/2017
$20,276
$247.32
$235.65
$100.86
$133.15
1.98%
2.51%
4.49%
12/31/2016
$19,268
$240.11
$207.93
$103.82
$135.29
2.06%
2.78%
4.85%
9/30/2016
$18,742
$247.98
$219.46
$98.43
$112.20
2.10%
2.92%
5.01%
6/30/2016
$18,193
$222.77
$201.79
$98.30
$127.50
2.14%
3.22%
5.36%
3/31/2016
$17,958
$208.99
$189.37
$96.67
$161.39
2.15%
3.28%
5.43%
12/31/2015
$17,900
$201.95
$163.76
$99.39
$145.88
2.14%
3.20%
5.33%
9/30/2015
$16,917
$224.14
$204.58
$95.07
$150.58
2.22%
3.30%
5.52%
6/30/2015
$18,219
$230.84
$201.35
$94.45
$131.56
2.03%
3.04%
5.07%
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS
SECTOR $ MILLIONS
Q2,'18
Q1,'19
Q2,'18
12MoJun,'19
12MoJun,'18
5-YEARS
10-YEARS
Consumer Discretionary
$15,764
$17,721
$22,656
$78,825
$86,352
$429,464
$728,807
Consumer Staples
$7,114
$9,786
$6,580
$36,512
$39,904
$211,298
$439,981
Energy
$4,552
$4,294
$4,285
$24,874
$21,922
$92,142
$263,972
Financials
$37,819
$42,845
$29,968
$166,948
$131,925
$593,911
$813,978
Healthcare
$17,066
$30,749
$27,241
$93,633
$88,210
$408,431
$686,549
Industrials
$16,967
$19,426
$23,426
$74,578
$64,702
$356,504
$543,959
Information Technology
$54,210
$67,986
$71,511
$265,787
$198,677
$864,307
$1,333,335
Materials
$2,420
$4,771
$3,237
$16,062
$8,998
$67,230
$108,265
Real Estate
$555
$409
$884
$2,963
$3,888
$9,334
$9,334
Communication Services
$7,132
$6,345
$419
$33,125
$601
$41,328
$72,197
Utilities
$882
$1,479
$413
$3,720
$631
$8,517
$18,596
TOTAL
$164,481
$205,811
$190,621
$797,028
$645,811
$3,082,465
$5,018,974
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q2 2019 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS
Company
Ticker
Sector
Q2 2019
12-Months
12-Months
5-Year
10-Year
Indicated
Buybacks
Jun,'19
Jun,'18
Buybacks
Buybacks
Dividend
$ Million
$ Million
$ Million
$ Million
$ Million
$ Million
Apple
AAPL
Information Technology
$18,154
$71,443
$63,924
$247,481
$302,414
$14,917
Bank of America
BAC
Financials
$6,507
$23,041
$17,673
$53,164
$58,059
$7,361
Oracle
ORCL
Information Technology
$6,301
$36,643
$11,853
$70,970
$99,812
$4,621
JPMorgan
JPM
Financials
$5,210
$20,645
$19,210
$63,391
$83,456
$11,678
Cisco Systems
CSCO
Information Technology
$4,936
$21,579
$18,250
$53,425
$85,891
$5,993
Wells Fargo
WFC
Financials
$4,906
$24,691
$11,734
$63,997
$79,914
$10,187
Microsoft
MSFT
Information Technology
$4,633
$19,543
$10,721
$72,464
$112,993
$14,100
Johnson Controls Internat'l
JCI
Industrials
$4,125
$5,154
$484
$8,011
$9,537
$828
Alphabet
GOOGL
Communication Services
$3,577
$11,452
$6,326
$25,996
$26,914
$0
Citigroup
C
Financials
$3,464
$13,043
$16,071
$49,206
$52,920
$4,717
Intel
INTC
Information Technology
$3,049
$10,037
$6,920
$34,109
$62,342
$5,641
Booking Holdings
BKNG
Consumer Discretionary
$2,718
$9,557
$3,178
$18,043
$19,578
$0
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
Health Care
$2,486
$8,971
$2,715
$36,423
$58,932
$10,089
Amgen
AMGN
Health Care
$2,415
$9,426
$15,730
$32,349
$51,126
$3,538
Biogen
BIIB
Health Care
$2,402
$4,410
$3,000
$15,325
$20,316
$0
Visa
V
Information Technology
$2,152
$8,178
$7,418
$31,863
$44,473
$1,739
Lowe's Companies
LOW
Consumer Discretionary
$1,944
$3,961
$2,535
$18,373
$34,586
$1,722
Mastercard
MA
Information Technology
$1,921
$5,920
$4,824
$20,322
$28,488
$1,498
Honeywell Internat'l
HON
Industrials
$1,900
$4,946
$3,601
$13,875
$16,396
$2,387
Walgreens Boots Alliance
FB
Communication Services
$1,752
$12,083
$10,230
$24,262
$28,017
$0
Top 20
$84,552
$324,723
$236,397
$953,050
$1,276,164
$101,017
S&P 500
$164,481
$797,028
$645,811
$3,082,465
$5,073,953
$530,924
Top 20 % of S&P 500
51.40%
40.74%
36.60%
30.92%
25.15%
19.03%
Gross values are not adjusted for float
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions, as of Q2 2019; Apple added at #6
$ MILLIONS
QUARTER
COMPANY
SECTOR
$23,811
Q1 2019
Apple
Information Technology
1
$22,908
Q1 2018
Apple
Information Technology
2
$21,860
Q2 2018
Apple
Information Technology
3
$21,162
Q2 2006
QUALCOMM
Information Technology
4
$19,364
Q3 2018
Apple
Information Technology
5
$18,154
Q2 2019
Apple
Information Technology
6
$18,036
Q1 2014
Apple
Information Technology
7
$17,319
Q3 2014
Apple
Information Technology
8
$16,413
Q2 2013
Apple
Information Technology
9
$15,707
Q3 2007
International Business Machines
Information Technology
10
$13,420
Q3 2015
Apple
Information Technology
11
$12,852
Q4 2013
Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare
12
$12,318
Q4 2016
Allergan plc (AGN)
Healthcare
13
$12,183
Q2 2012
Johnson & Johnson
Healthcare
14
$11,480
Q4 2016
Apple
Information Technology
15
$11,133
Q4 2017
Apple
Information Technology
16
$10,776
Q2 2016
Apple
Information Technology
17
$10,724
Q2 2015
Apple
Information Technology
18
$10,723
Q1 2016
Home Depot
Consumer Discretionary
19
$10,697
Q1 2018
Amgen
Healthcare
20
S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P 500 Q2 2019 Buyback Report
SECTOR
DIVIDEND
BUYBACK
COMBINED
YIELD
YIELD
YIELD
Consumer Discretionary
1.43%
3.12%
4.54%
Consumer Staples
3.74%
1.97%
5.71%
Energy
4.03%
2.11%
6.15%
Financials
2.53%
5.04%
7.58%
HealthCare
1.87%
2.77%
4.64%
Industrials
2.10%
3.22%
5.32%
Information Technology
1.52%
4.90%
6.42%
Materials
2.35%
2.46%
4.82%
Real Estate
3.17%
0.38%
3.55%
Communications Services
1.60%
1.50%
3.10%
Utilities
3.18%
0.44%
3.62%
S&P 500
2.18%
3.25%
5.43%
Uses full values (unadjusted for float)
Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q2,'19
Share Count Reduction (SCR)
SCR
SCR
(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS)
>=4%
<=-4%
Q2 2019
8.00%
24.20%
Q1 2019
8.03%
24.90%
Q4 2018
8.45%
18.71%
Q3 2018
6.43%
17.67%
Q2 2018
6.20%
15.60%
Q1 2018
7.01%
13.63%
Q4 2017
6.83%
15.06%
Q3 2017
8.62%
14.23%
Q2 2017
10.00%
14.00%
Q1 2017
12.00%
14.80%
Q4 2016
10.48%
19.35%
Q3 2016
9.94%
23.73%
Q2 2016
10.48%
26.61%
Q1 2016
10.06%
28.17%
Q4 2015
9.48%
25.81%
Q3 2015
9.64%
22.69%
Q2 2015
9.04%
21.08%
