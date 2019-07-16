Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/16 08:54:05 am
46.435 USD   -0.59%
08:35aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Posts Higher Profit
DJ
08:31aWELLS FARGO MPANY : profit beats estimates on cost controls, rise in loans
RE
08:25aWELLS FARGO MPANY : 2Q earnings beat estimates
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo mpany : profit beats estimates on cost controls, rise in loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An 1860's era stagecoach is displayed at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the fourth-largest U.S. bank benefited from an uptick in lending and aggressive cost cutting.

The San Francisco-based lender has had to work to gain back the trust of customers and investors after more than two years of fines and investigations into inappropriate sales practices.

The bank has been leaning on cost controls to cope with sluggish revenue trends in the wake of the sales scandals that spread to each of its primary business segments and claimed two chief executives.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Allen Parker said the bank had made progress in his second quarter in charge on its top priorities of focusing on customers and meeting the expectations of regulators.

Wells Fargo reported non-interest expense of $13.4 billion, down $533 million from a year earlier, while total loans rose 0.6% to $949.88 billion.

Net income applicable to common stock rose http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190716:nBw7qdcmPa to $5.85 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.79 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
08:35aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Posts Higher Profit
DJ
08:31aWELLS FARGO MPANY : profit beats estimates on cost controls, rise in loans
RE
08:25aWELLS FARGO MPANY : 2Q earnings beat estimates
AQ
08:19aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on lending strength; net interest margin dips
RE
08:19aJPMorgan profit beats estimates on lending strength; net interest margin dips
RE
08:12aWELLS FARGO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Tread Water As Investors Parse Trio Of Ba..
DJ
07:20aStock futures flat after JPMorgan results; Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo eyed
RE
04:30aEUROPE : Burberry shines as European shares edge higher
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 83 793 M
EBIT 2019 30 407 M
Net income 2019 20 937 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97x
P/E ratio 2020 9,51x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,7  $
Last Close Price 46,7  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.86%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.72%200 723
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC3.14%168 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About