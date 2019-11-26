Log in
Wells Fargo mpany : to Meet with Analysts and Investors

0
11/26/2019 | 10:01am EST

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that members of the Company’s Consumer Banking and Investor Relations teams are scheduled to meet with investors on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

The Company will post the investor deck that is being used in the meeting on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) at the following address:

https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,500 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 32 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 261,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 29 on Fortune’s 2019 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.


© Business Wire 2019
