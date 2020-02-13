Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo to eliminate about 700 jobs in Manila

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 08:26pm EST

Wells Fargo & Co is planning to eliminate about 700 workers in Manila, Philippines, and move a portion of these roles to India that already houses nearly 12,000 tech employees, the U.S. bank's spokesman said on Thursday.

The eliminations of the staff was earlier reported by Bloomberg, which also said the lender is telling about 650 of its tech workers in the United States that they will be required to relocate to a bigger market to keep their jobs.

The bank laid off more than 200 employees in its U.S. lending divisions in 2019, as it reacted to business trends and restructured some units, sources told Reuters in October.

Last month, Wells Fargo reported a 55% slump in its fourth quarter profit as new boss Charles Scharf set aside another $1.5 billion for legal costs related to its sales scandal.

(Reporting by Anurag Maan and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
02:01pWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Present at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Servic..
BU
01:41pKraft Heinz takes $666 million charge, misses sales expectations
RE
01:06pTesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale
RE
11:15aTesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/12WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12WELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sex..
DJ
02/12WELLS FARGO MPANY : Ends Mandatory Arbitration For Future Employee Claims of Sex..
BU
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 401 M
EBIT 2020 25 125 M
Net income 2020 16 489 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,51x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 199 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,94  $
Last Close Price 48,12  $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.56%197 584
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.85%308 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.33%273 258
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.15%210 306
CITIGROUP INC.-0.70%167 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group