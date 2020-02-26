Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:17am EST
A Wells Fargo sign is seen outside a banking branch in New York

A contingent of aggrieved Wells Fargo & Co workers are taking complaints to Capitol Hill, saying they feel brushed aside by management.

On March 25, an advocacy group called The Committee for Better Banks will participate in a House Financial Services Committee hearing titled "Holding Wells Fargo Accountable: Examining the Impact of the Bank's Toxic Culture on Its Employees." Two bank workers plan to testify.

In a statement, Wells Fargo spokesman Mark Folk said management takes their concerns seriously.

The scheduled hearing is one of three focused on Wells Fargo, which has been beset by scandal since 2016, when it acknowledged its employees opened potentially millions of phony accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales targets. Last week, the bank reached a $3 billion deal with U.S. authorities over the matter - the latest in a string of costly settlements and regulatory penalties.

Since then Wells Fargo has overhauled performance goals, compensation formulas and risk management to avoid such problems in the future. However, the advocacy group says problems still exist, citing layoffs, excessive workloads and a stressful work environment.

Brian Jackson, a Wells Fargo mortgage underwriter who is part of The Committee for Better Banks, said the group has helped elevate concerns that might otherwise be ignored.

"They're able to work with Congress and representatives and kind of gives us a voice where they'll actually do something about it," Jackson told Reuters.

T
he group has been trying in vain to get management?s attention for years. (https://reut.rs/2zV73TF)Scharf is the fourth Wells Fargo chief executive in place since the 2016 scandal. The group has not gotten an audience with any of the CEOs, but they have had success with Federal Reserve governors, Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and an Iowa lawmaker who used Wells Fargo employees as the face of her campaign to prevent offshoring.

In response to their most recent request for a meeting, Scharf suggested the employees talk to the head of human resources and operating chief instead. However, future meetings have not been ruled out, Folk said.

"Charlie takes employee concerns seriously and will continue to consider opportunities to meet with these employees as part of his ongoing internal engagement," he said.

The group also includes consumer advocates and organized labor representatives. Wells Fargo workers are not unionized.

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
02/24WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The market purge weighs more heavily on a few sectors
02/24WELLS FARGO MPANY : to Pay $500 Million for Misleading Investors About the Succe..
AQ
02/24Berkshire Stock Underperforms S&P -- WSJ
DJ
02/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Mos..
DJ
02/22Berkshire Hathaway Posts $29.2 Billion in Quarterly Earnings--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 501 M
EBIT 2020 25 207 M
Net income 2020 16 563 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,63%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 50,90  $
Last Close Price 45,12  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.77%191 796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%414 455
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%285 685
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.28%268 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.63%204 691
CITIGROUP INC.-9.21%152 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group