Welltower : Cuts Profit Outlook for the Year

By Kimberly Chin

Real estate investment trust Welltower Inc. (WELL) cut its profit forecast as it expects higher losses from impairments and real-estate dispositions for the year.

Welltower now anticipates full-year earnings of $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion, down from its prior forecast of $1.35 billion to $1.39 billion. On a per share basis, it expects profit of $3.06 to $3.10 a share, down from its prior projection of $3.33 to $3.43.

Funds from operations is now projected to be between $1.67 billion and $1.69 billion, or $4.14 and $4.18 on a per-share basis. It previously expected FFO of $1.66 billion to $1.7 billion, or $4.10 to $4.20 a share.

The company expects to post smaller losses from its sale of real estate this year compared with its prior projection, but it expects slightly higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

