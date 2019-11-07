Welltower : Honored at Women's Forum of New York 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today was honored at the Women's Forum of New York 2019 Breakfast of Corporate Champions for achieving 40% representation of women on its Board of Directors. Since the announcement of the awards earlier this fall, the percentage of female Independent Directors on the Welltower Board has increased to 50%.

The Breakfast of Corporate Champions is one element of the Women's Forum Corporate Board Initiative, which was launched in 2011 to help accelerate gender balance on corporate boards. Despite repeated studies by McKinsey, Credit Suisse and others that confirm the positive impact of gender balance in the boardroom on decision making and bottom line results, representation on corporate boards remains a leadership frontier for women, who currently hold only 20% of S&P 500/F1000 board seats.

"Welltower is honored to be recognized for the strong representation of outstanding women who serve on our Board of Directors," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "It has long been our belief that diversity and inclusion is not only the right thing to do but is directly connected to our history of strong sustained performance. We are honored to lead the way along with other outstanding corporations such as TIAA, Amazon.com, Inc. and General Motors as an example for other companies to follow. We should all strive for greater gender equity and diversity in our boardrooms, C-suites, leadership teams, and employee base."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is an invitation-only organization of more than 500 women representing the highest levels of achievement across all professional sectors and spheres of influence in our city. Founded in 1974, when women were first entering the executive ranks, today's Women Forum members are recognized among New York's thought leaders, influencers, trailblazers, policymakers, change agents, power brokers, innovators, icons, creators and business builders. Forum membership provides extraordinary women with the opportunity to network with a diverse array of peers, to help one another succeed and to share unique experiences. We believe the potential for cross-collaboration among our diverse membership and generations of members ignites progress and transformation for all of us.

