TOLEDO, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) will participate in the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference to be held at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. Tom DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Welltower, will present during a session scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation can be accessed at the following link:

http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/globalproperty2019/72209310263.cfm

A replay of the presentation will be available via the above link one hour after the conclusion of the event. The webcast link will expire on June 1, 2019.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-inc-to-present-at-citi-2019-global-property-ceo-conference-300805315.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Welltower Inc.