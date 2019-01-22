Welltower : Named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE Magazine

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced today that it has been named to the 2019 FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list. It is the only health care real estate company named to the list this year.

FORTUNE's list highlights the world's most respected organizations across 52 industries, and reflects the assessment of executives, directors, and financial analysts around the world. The annual survey measures nine key factors, including social responsibility, innovation and financial soundness.

"We are honored to be included on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list this year," said Tom DeRosa, Welltower's Chief Executive Officer. "This acknowledgement reflects our leadership role in the transformation of health care infrastructure and affirms our strategic emphasis on innovation, our excellence in sustainability, diversity, social responsibility and governance, and the long-term value proposition of our platform."

In addition to this most recent achievement, Welltower was also named to the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, was listed on the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance in 2018.

The complete World's Most Admired Companies list and information about the methodology can be accessed online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-admired-companies-by-fortune-magazine-300782484.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.