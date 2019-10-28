Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welltower Inc.    WELL

WELLTOWER INC.

(WELL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/28 04:00:09 pm
87.175 USD   -0.89%
05:49pWELLTOWER : Cuts Profit Outlook for the Year
DJ
05:15pWELLTOWER : Posts Higher 3Q Profit
DJ
04:54pWELLTOWER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Welltower : Posts Higher 3Q Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Welltower Inc. (WELL) said profit rose in the third quarter and funds from operations were in line with Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust said net income was $589.9 million, or $1.45 a share, compared with $64.4 million, or 17 cents a share, a year earlier.

The increase in profit was driven by higher income from unconsolidated entities and a larger gain from the sale of real estate compared with the year-ago period. The company's income from unconsolidated entities was $3.3 million compared with $344,000 in the same quarter a year earlier. Welltower also posted a $570.3 million gain from its sale of real estate in the quarter, compared with a $24.7 million gain in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Funds from operations were $1.05 a share compared with $1.04 a share a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet expected funds from operations of $1.04 a share.

Revenue rose 2.4% from a year ago to $1.27 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.32 billion in revenue.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLTOWER INC.
05:49pWELLTOWER : Cuts Profit Outlook for the Year
DJ
05:15pWELLTOWER : Posts Higher 3Q Profit
DJ
04:54pWELLTOWER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pWELLTOWER INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pWELLTOWER : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/17WELLTOWER : Achieves ISS ESG Prime Status for 2019
PR
10/04WELLTOWER : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Ca..
PR
09/27WELLTOWER : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Second Ti..
PR
09/27WELLTOWER : Announces Strategic Collaboration with CareMore Health Bringing High..
PR
09/09WELLTOWER : Participates in Morgan Stanley's '30 for 2021' Quality Stock Summit
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 240 M
EBIT 2019 1 295 M
Net income 2019 1 243 M
Debt 2019 14 084 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 43,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,49x
EV / Sales2020 9,01x
Capitalization 35 646 M
Chart WELLTOWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Welltower Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLTOWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 91,71  $
Last Close Price 87,04  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. DeRosa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Rothacker Vice President-Operations
Tim McHugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Scott Trumbull Independent Director
Jeffrey H. Donahue Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLTOWER INC.26.73%36 813
VENTAS12.65%27 001
HCP INC29.97%18 461
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.24.95%9 613
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.27.18%9 166
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.19.44%6 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group