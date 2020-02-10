Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welltower Inc.    WELL

WELLTOWER INC.

(WELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Welltower : Recognized as a Global Leader in Sustainability Performance by S&P Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:35am EST

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has been  included in the 2020 edition of "The Sustainability Yearbook",  one of the world's most comprehensive publications on corporate sustainability, published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM.  The Sustainability Yearbook recognizes the top 15% of organizations in their industry for leading environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices.

Welltower Logo

Earlier this year, S&P Global acquired the ESG Ratings Business from RobecoSAM to further bolster its position as the premier resource for essential environmental, social and governance (ESG) insights and product solutions for its customers. The ESG Ratings Business is comprised of two units: one administering the SAM CSA for the purpose of issuing ESG Ratings and a second providing in-depth reports to companies seeking to understand their performance relative to their peers. Following this acquisition, the Sustainability Yearbook is being published by S&P Global for the first time. Expanding in parallel with S&P Global's wider ESG efforts, this year's report analyzes and ranks more than 4,700 companies – the most in the history of the report. In another first, the SAM total level ESG score of all assessed companies, which is based on the most financially material ESG criteria in each industry, will be published on the yearbook website.

"Welltower is proud to be building a laudable track record by its inclusion in the world's most respected ESG outcomes reports," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO.  "Being recognized in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, is further evidence that we are committed to being a global and industry leader in best ESG practices."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at welltower.com. 

About S&P Global
S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-recognized-as-a-global-leader-in-sustainability-performance-by-sp-global-301001939.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WELLTOWER INC.
09:35aWELLTOWER : Recognized as a Global Leader in Sustainability Performance by S&P G..
PR
02/07WELLTOWER INC. : annual earnings release
01/21WELLTOWER : Named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive..
PR
01/17WELLTOWER : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference C..
PR
01/13WELLTOWER : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
01/13WELLTOWER : and Jefferson Announce Framework for Real Estate Investments, Care f..
PR
2019WELLTOWER : Closes Inaugural Green Bond Offering
PR
2019WELLTOWER INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2019WELLTOWER : Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance
PR
2019WELLTOWER : trade; Announces Early Redemption Of Notes Due November 25, 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group