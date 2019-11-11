Welltower : Signs the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve Statement of Support

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has signed the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve ("ESGR") Statement of Support pledging the Company's support for employees serving in the military.

The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of ESGR's effort to gain and maintain employer support for the Guard and Reserve. The intent of the program is to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

"We at Welltower hold all members of the military in the highest esteem," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower Chairman and CEO. "In addition to our employees who are members of the guard and reserve, we have numerous veterans throughout our over 1,300 seniors housing properties who have served our country with valor in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. We honor them and are grateful for their service every day."

Companies that have signed the Statement of Support pledge to:

Recognize, honor and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act

Provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve

Recognize the values, leadership and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and encourage the opportunity to hire active military, reservists and veterans

Continually recognize and support our country's service members and their families in peace, crises and war

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About ESGR

ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,750 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

