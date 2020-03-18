Log in
WENDEL    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
01:54pWENDEL : Alexina Portal joins Wendel as Director of Human Resources
GL
01:35pWENDEL : 2019 full-year results
GL
03/13WENDEL : annual earnings release
WENDEL: Alexina Portal joins Wendel as Director of Human Resources

03/18/2020 | 01:54pm EDT

Alexina Portal joins Wendel as
Director of Human Resources

Wendel is pleased to announce that Alexina Portal has been named Director of Human Resources, effective March 16, 2020. She will succeed Marie-Hélène Dorat and be based in Paris.

Alexina's arrival is part of Wendel’s plan to transform the HR function, and she will report to Wendel’s Executive Board. A graduate of INSEAD (IEP) and with a doctorate in organizational behavior, Alexina will focus her skills on turning the HR function into a competitive strength. Her role will include both redefining HR procedures and implementing specific projects in recruiting, training, diversity, employer branding as well as quality of life at work and organizational culture.

Alexina will work with the Executive Board in supporting portfolio companies in the realm of human resources and will become a member of the Management Committee.

Since 2004, Alexina has acted as Transformation Programs Director for diverse organizations in sectors as varied as manufacturing (plastics, packaging, cabling, cosmetics, agri-food), services (auditing, communications, consumer goods) and IT systems (software companies, distributors, advisory services). Prior to that, she served as an internal auditor, as well as education services director and marketing and communications director for Oracle’s PeopleSoft division.

Agenda

4/30/2020

Q1 trading update and publication of NAV as of March 31, 2020 (pre-market release)

6/4/2020

Shareholders’ Meeting

7/30/2020

H1 2020 results / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and first-half financials (post-market release).

11/4/2020

2019 Investor Day / Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Q3 2019 trading update (publication 11/3/2020 after market close).

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles, Allied Universal, Crisis Prevention Institute and Tsebo. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

