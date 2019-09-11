Log in
WENDEL: David Darmon, Managing Director and CEO of Wendel North America, promoted to Group Deputy CEO

09/11/2019 | 01:30am EDT

David Darmon, Managing Director and CEO of Wendel North America, promoted to Group Deputy CEO

David Darmon, Managing Director and CEO of Wendel North America, will join Wendel’s Executive Board as Group Deputy CEO, working alongside André Francois-Poncet, Group CEO.  

He will remain based in New York initially.

André François-Poncet said: “I am very happy to partner with David on Wendel’s Executive Board. David has demonstrated leadership qualities and his investment track record at the Firm is excellent. David played a key role in Wendel’s international expansion with the opening of the New York office. He hired a very talented team contributing to the Wendel’s success in North America. Working closely with our colleagues, we intend to add high quality companies to Wendel’s portfolio and to support and grow existing investments.”

David Darmon said: “I am honored to be joining the Executive Board of an investment company of such quality and stature as Wendel, which I know quite well. In the past 14 years, I have been lucky to work with very experienced teams and contribute to our group’s strong international growth. I sincerely thank the Supervisory Board for their vote of confidence and am delighted to team up with André Francois-Poncet on the Executive Board.”

Wendel also announces the following senior appointments:

Appointment of three Executive Vice-Presidents:

  • Jérôme Michiels, Managing Director, Group Chief Financial Officer,
  • Josselin de Roquemaurel, Managing Director, Co-head of Wendel’s investment activity in France, Belgium and Switzerland,
  • Félicie Thion de la Chaume, Managing Director, CEO of Wendel London.

Other appointments:

  • Stéphanie Besnier, Managing Director, Co-head of Wendel’s investment activity in France, Belgium and Switzerland will also oversee and expand Wendel Lab which comprises investments in the technology sector,
  • Adam Reinmann, Managing Director, becomes CEO of Wendel North America.

About David Darmon

David Darmon joined Wendel in 2005 and has managed numerous investments for the Group over the past 14 years. He participated in the investment and oversight of companies such as Allied Barton (now Allied Universal), CSP Technologies, Deutsch, and Stallergenes. David also initiated several investments in the technology sector.

David opened Wendel’s New York office (Wendel North America) which he has managed since 2013. Since then, Wendel has invested approximately $1bn in the United States over the past five years. David previously served as Wendel’s corporate Secretary to the Supervisory Board.

Before joining Wendel, David was a Director of Apax Partners in Paris, where he specialized in LBO transactions for six years. He began his career in M&A at Goldman Sachs in London.

He is a graduate of Essec and holds an MBA from Insead.

Currently, David is a Director and a governance committee member at Allied Universal, the largest security group in North America.

 

Agenda

11.07.2019

2019 Investor Day / Publication of NAV of September 30, 2019, and Q3 2019 trading update (pre-market release).

03.18.2020

2019 FY Results / Publication of NAV of December 31, 2019 (post-market release)

04.30.2020

Q1 2020 Trading Update / Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2020 (pre-market release).

06.04.2020

2020 Annual General Meeting

07.30.2020

H1 2020 Results / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release).

11.04.2020

2020 Investor Day / Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Q3 2019 trading update (publication post-market release on 11/03/2020).

