WENDEL

(MF)
WENDEL: Shareholders' Meeting set for July 2, 2020

05/25/2020

Wendel informs its shareholders that the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held exceptionally in closed session on July 2, 2020 at 2 pm. Despite the postponement of the Meeting initially planned to be held on June 4, 2020, the usual organization of this event has been reviewed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Executive Board made this decision taking into account the health emergency state in force until July 10, 2020 and the provisions preventing gatherings of more than 10 persons pursuant to Decree n°2020-548 dated May 11, 2020, in the framework of Order n°2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 adjusting rules applying to shareholders’ meetings.

The notice of meeting is published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires. It includes notably the agenda, the draft resolutions which will be presented to the Meeting and the conditions to participate in the Meeting and use distance voting systems. It is also available on the Wendel website: www.wendelgroup.com.

Other documents and information concerning this Meeting will be available to shareholders and published as from June 11, 2020, under legal and regulatory conditions, on the dedicated page of the Wendel website https://www.wendelgroup.com/en/annual-general-meetings.

The Meeting will be available by webcast in its entirety on the website www.wendelgroup.com.

Agenda

7/2/2020

Shareholders’ Meeting

7/30/2020

Q2 2020 / Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2020, and trading update (post-market release).

09/16/2020

2020 Half-Year consolidated financial statements / Condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release) - No NAV publication.

11/4/2020

2020 Investor Day – Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Q3 2020 trading update (publication on November 4, 2020 after market close).

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 220 M
EBIT 2020 669 M
Net income 2020 8,00 M
Debt 2020 4 995 M
Yield 2020 3,91%
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 3 438 M
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 103,64 €
Last Close Price 78,55 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Edouard de l'Espée Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL-33.71%3 746
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.57%25 040
TELEPERFORMANCE3.77%14 428
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.71%11 181
NEXI S.P.A23.95%10 494
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-11.52%10 153
